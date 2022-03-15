Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Thursday's game against Castleford Tigers
Wigan Warriors have named a 21-man squad for their game against Castleford Tigers on Saturday evening.
By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 12:00 pm
Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of their first defeat of the season, after losing 28-0 against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.
They will be hoping to get back on track, as they return to the DW Stadium following their trip to France.
Read More
Read MoreLiam Farrell says he feels privileged to have played 300 games for Wigan Warrior...
The Warriors are without Brad Singleton and Kaide Ellis after the pair were handed disciplinary notices.
Ethan Havard and Sam Halsall come into the squad.