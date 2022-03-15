Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Thursday's game against Castleford Tigers

Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of their first defeat of the season, after losing 28-0 against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

They will be hoping to get back on track, as they return to the DW Stadium following their trip to France.

Wigan Warriors have named their team for Thursday's game

The Warriors are without Brad Singleton and Kaide Ellis after the pair were handed disciplinary notices.

Ethan Havard and Sam Halsall come into the squad.

Here is the full squad:

Jake Bibby

Zak Hardaker

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Thomas Leuluai

Sam Powell

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

Brad O’Neill