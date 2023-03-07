Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Thursday's game against Catalans Dragons at the DW Stadium

Matty Peet’s side head into the game on the back of two consecutive victories, in which they have not conceded a try.

Meanwhile, the visitors have won all three of their matches so far this season.

When discussing his squad for this game, Peet said: “Liam Byrne is available, but it’s going to be a very similar squad, no one is out.”

Wigan Warriors have named their squad for the game against Catalans

Here is the full squad:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Mike Cooper

Kaide Ellis

Ethan Havard

Kai Pearce-Paul

Patrick Mago

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

