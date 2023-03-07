Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Thursday's game against Catalans Dragons at the DW Stadium
Wigan Warriors have named an unchanged 21-man squad for Thursday’s game against Catalans Dragons at the DW Stadium.
Matty Peet’s side head into the game on the back of two consecutive victories, in which they have not conceded a try.
Meanwhile, the visitors have won all three of their matches so far this season.
When discussing his squad for this game, Peet said: “Liam Byrne is available, but it’s going to be a very similar squad, no one is out.”
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Brad Singleton
Sam Powell
Liam Byrne
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Mike Cooper
Kaide Ellis
Ethan Havard
Kai Pearce-Paul
Patrick Mago
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Junior Nsemba