Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Thursday's game away to Leigh Leopards
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Thursday’s game away to Leigh Leopards.
Both sides head into this fixture on the back of victories.
The Warriors produced a late comeback to overcome Salford Red Devils, while Josh Charnley scored a hat-trick in Leigh’s 24-16 win away to Hull FC.
Following his loan spell with the Leopards, Joe Shorrocks is back in Wigan’s 21 for this week’s game.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Brad Singleton
Sam Powell
Liam Byrne
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Mike Cooper
Kaide Ellis
Ethan Havard
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski