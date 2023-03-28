News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Thursday's game away to Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Thursday’s game away to Leigh Leopards.

By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:01 BST

Both sides head into this fixture on the back of victories.

The Warriors produced a late comeback to overcome Salford Red Devils, while Josh Charnley scored a hat-trick in Leigh’s 24-16 win away to Hull FC.

Following his loan spell with the Leopards, Joe Shorrocks is back in Wigan’s 21 for this week’s game.

Joe Shorrocks is back in the Wigan squad
Here is the full squad:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Mike Cooper

Kaide Ellis

Ethan Havard

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

