Head coach Matt Peet has named his 21-man squad for Sunday’s Super League Round 23 fixture against Hull FC.

Three changes have been made following the win at Magic Weekend, with academy trio Nathan Lowe, Noah Hodkinson and Kian McDermott all named for the clash at The Brick Community Stadium.

Influential loose forward Kaide Ellis misses out due to a one-match suspension, while Liam Farrell is set for a short spell on the sidelines due to a calf injury.

Liam Marshall could make his 200th career appearance against Hull FC

Young forward Taylor Kerr also drops out of the 21-man squad.

The Warriors look to avenge their shock 24-22 defeat in the reverse fixture at the MKM Stadium, with the race heating up for a top two finish and the League Leaders’ Shield with just five regular season games remaining.

Liam Marshall could make his 200th career appearance against the Black and Whites. Sunday’s fixture would mark his 178th for the Warriors, alongside 22 appearances for Swinton Lions on loan in 2016.

Wigan 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Havard, Byrne, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Eckersley, Forber, Douglas, Farrimond, Lowe, Hodkinson, McDermott.