Wigan Warriors name youthful 21-man squad for Monday's game against Hull KR

Wigan Warriors have named a youthful 21-man squad for Monday's game against Hull KR.

By Amos Wynn
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Sunday, 28th August 2022, 12:02 pm

Matty Peet has brought in a number of new faces for the game in East Yorkshire, with eight players in line to make their senior debuts for the club.

This includes Alex Sutton, Ben O’Keefe, Junior Nsemba, Harvie Hill, Jack Bibby, Tom Forber, Zach Eckersley and Ramon Silva.

Meanwhile, Ethan Havard is back in contention following a spell on the sidelines.

Ethan Havard is back in contention for Wigan Warriors

Here is the full squad:

Jake Bibby

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Kaide Ellis

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard

Joe Shorrocks

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

James McDonnell

Umyla Hanley

Brad O’Neill

Alex Sutton

Ramon Silva

Junior Nsemba

Zach Eckersley

Logan Astley

Jack Bibby

Harvie Hill

Ben O’Keefe

Tom Forber

