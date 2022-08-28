Wigan Warriors name youthful 21-man squad for Monday's game against Hull KR
Wigan Warriors have named a youthful 21-man squad for Monday's game against Hull KR.
Matty Peet has brought in a number of new faces for the game in East Yorkshire, with eight players in line to make their senior debuts for the club.
This includes Alex Sutton, Ben O’Keefe, Junior Nsemba, Harvie Hill, Jack Bibby, Tom Forber, Zach Eckersley and Ramon Silva.
Meanwhile, Ethan Havard is back in contention following a spell on the sidelines.
Here is the full squad:
Jake Bibby
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
Kaide Ellis
Oliver Partington
Ethan Havard
Joe Shorrocks
Abbas Miski
Sam Halsall
James McDonnell
Umyla Hanley
Brad O’Neill
Alex Sutton
Ramon Silva
Junior Nsemba
Zach Eckersley
Logan Astley
Jack Bibby
Harvie Hill
Ben O’Keefe
Tom Forber