Wigan Warriors name youthful squad for Thursday's game against Huddersfield Giants

This fixture comes just days after both sides booked their places in the Challenge Cup final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28.
Matty Peet has included a number of young players in his squad for this week’s match, with Logan Astley, Matty Nicholson, Jack Bibby, James McDonnell and Umyla Hanley all coming in.
Meanwhile, Liam Marshall, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies, Liam Byrne and Jai Field drop out.
Willie Isa also returns to the squad after missing the Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens.
On the 33-year-old’s absence at Elland Road, Peet said: “He could play, but the last time he did it set him back a few weeks, so we have to be careful that he’s 100 percent recovered for when we put him back into action.”
Read More
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Jake Bibby
Iain Thornley
Cade Cust
Brad Singleton
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
Kaide Ellis
Harry Smith
Oliver Partington
Ethan Havard
Joe Shorrocks
Abbas Miski
Sam Halsall
James McDonnell
Brad O’Neill
Matty Nicholson
Logan Astley
Jack Bibby