Wigan Warriors name youthful squad for Thursday's game against Huddersfield Giants

This fixture comes just days after both sides booked their places in the Challenge Cup final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28.

Matty Peet has included a number of young players in his squad for this week’s match, with Logan Astley, Matty Nicholson, Jack Bibby, James McDonnell and Umyla Hanley all coming in.

Meanwhile, Liam Marshall, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies, Liam Byrne and Jai Field drop out.

Willie Isa also returns to the squad after missing the Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens.

On the 33-year-old’s absence at Elland Road, Peet said: “He could play, but the last time he did it set him back a few weeks, so we have to be careful that he’s 100 percent recovered for when we put him back into action.”

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Iain Thornley

Cade Cust

Brad Singleton

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard

Joe Shorrocks

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

James McDonnell

Brad O’Neill

Matty Nicholson

Logan Astley