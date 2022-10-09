The 23-year-old centre has made the move from Huddersfield Giants on a three-year deal, with Sam Halsall and Jack Bibby going in the opposite direction.

Wardle says Wigan’s head coach was a big factor behind his decision to join the Warriors.

He said: “It’s all happened pretty quickly. I want to take the opportunity with both hands. One of the main reasons for coming was Matty Peet who has known me since I was 16.

Jake Wardle has joined Wigan Warriors

“The club speaks for itself – I want to bring some more success to the club and win trophies.

“The facilities are unbelievable and first class. I can’t wait to get stuck in and bring what I can to the team.”