Wigan Warriors' new recruit Jake Wardle discusses his move to the club
Jake Wardle says he wants to bring more success to Wigan Warriors after completing his move to the club.
The 23-year-old centre has made the move from Huddersfield Giants on a three-year deal, with Sam Halsall and Jack Bibby going in the opposite direction.
Wardle says Wigan’s head coach was a big factor behind his decision to join the Warriors.
He said: “It’s all happened pretty quickly. I want to take the opportunity with both hands. One of the main reasons for coming was Matty Peet who has known me since I was 16.
“The club speaks for itself – I want to bring some more success to the club and win trophies.
“The facilities are unbelievable and first class. I can’t wait to get stuck in and bring what I can to the team.”
In 62 Super League appearances, Wardle has scored 22 tries, and made his England debut in the win over the Combined Nations All Stars earlier this year.