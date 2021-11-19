Wigan Warriors' new signing Kaide Ellis and his wife will both be learning on the job

Kaide Ellis during Warriors training this week

The Australian prop has been ripping in to week one of pre-season training down at Robin Park, getting to know his new colleagues and work patterns.

With his partner, Larissa, hoping to get a teaching job over here, they’ll both be learning on the job in their new adventure in the UK.

“Larissa is from a small country coastal town in the far south coast of New South Wales,” said Ellis, who played for Penrith and St George Illawarra in the NRL before joining Wigan.

“And I’m very appreciative of what she has done. She’s packed up her whole life to follow me and my football – she has no idea about football, I’ve got to teach her some positions, plays and who everyone is!

“It’s exciting for her as well, she’s just graduated as a teacher, and hopefully that is what she is going to pursue once she settles in.

“That’s what she is passionate about and I’m very grateful she’s packed up her life and she’s helped me out massively because I need her over here.”

Ellis is one of two new NRL props bolstering the Wigan pack, along with South Sydney recruit Patrick Mago.

“The last couple of times I’ve played against him we spoke a little about what was ahead coming over here,” revealed Ellis.

“Playing against him he’s a very skillful forward, a big guy, but he moves well and has a lot of skills.

“It’ll be interesting to see how he fits in, I’m sure he will and set his mark.”

Despite having only just arrived, Ellis feels sure he’s joined a club that will be hugely competitive in 2022.

“For sure, all the hard work and we’ve still got a long way to go,” he added.

“This first week, starting now, it’s all building towards that. If we do everything right, we’ve got a good group, good coaching staff.

“They’ve gelled well over the scheduling, it’s spot on so we’ve got a good mixture of success. I’m looking forward to it and it’ll be a bonus if we get a ring at the end of the year.”