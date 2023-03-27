An ex-Wigan player has been part of a consortium buying a League One side, while a recently retired player has been presented with a special gift by his former club.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have hosted a season launch event for their women’s team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Matty Peet presented Dan Sarginson with his heritage shirt on Friday night

Women’s Season Launch

A special event took place at Robin Park Arena on Saturday night for the Warriors’ women’s team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening featured Q&A’s, live music, and plenty more, with the running track at the club’s training ground packed full of fans.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Jenna Brooks, Kris Radlinski said: “This is a statement of intent from the club.

Wigan Warriors hosted a launch event at Robin Park Arena ahead of the women's season (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

“The dream for me is to have people coming in buying shirts with the player’s names on the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a huge opportunity- and tonight is the start of a real journey for us.”

Heritage shirt for Sarginson

Dan Sarginson received a special shirt ahead of the game between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils.

Earlier this month, the former England international, who enjoyed two spells in cherry and white, announced his retirement from rugby league at the age of 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to kick off at the DW Stadium on Friday night, Matty Peet presented Sarginson with a heritage shirt from his former club.

“We’re very proud of him,” the Wigan head coach told Sky Sports.

“We love him to bits to be honest with you.

“He’s a really good advert for the game I think and it’s been a privilege to see how he’s developed himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think even the way he’s decided to go out on his own terms fore the reason he has shown a lot of courage and the same bravery he showed in the way he played.

“He’s decided to end his career and develop the next stage of his life which I think is really exciting.”

Last week Sarginson spoke to Wigan Today about the reasons behind his retirement.

The first part of the interview is available to read here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ford part of Oldham consortium

Former Wigan scrum-half Mike Ford has taken joint ownership of Oldham Roughyeds.

The 57-year-old has partnered with local businessman Mick Harrington to complete a deal which they hope will secure the long-term future of the part-time outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crucial factor in the announcement was the recent confirmation that the club will return to Oldham Athletic’s Boundary Park from next season.

Ford said: “We are really pleased about the future of the Roughyeds.

“It’s close to all our hearts and we know the importance of a vibrant, thriving Oldham rugby to the town and its people. We cannot wait to get started.”

Halsall makes Giants debut

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Warriors centre Sam Halsall made his competitive debut for Huddersfield Giants in their 14-12 defeat to St Helens on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old made the move to the John Smith’s Stadium during the off-season, as part of Wigan’s deal for Jake Wardle.

Jake Bibby and Jack Bibby also joined Ian Watson’s side ahead of the current campaign.

Local band to perform borough battle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan face the Leopards at Leigh Sports Village on Thursday night.

The home side will be continuing their tradition of have live music on ahead of the game.