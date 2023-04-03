News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors news round-up: Good Friday ticket sales update, Women's final pre-season test, and loanee on the scoresheet in the Challenge Cup

There has been plenty happening across the last few days.

By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 12:12 BST

Tickets continue to be sold ahead of the Good Friday Derby between Wigan and St Helens at the DW Stadium, while the Warriors’ women’s and wheelchair teams were both in action at the weekend.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Good Friday ticket sales

Ticket sales for this week’s Good Friday Derby continue to rise.

Over the weekend, the Warriors confirmed they had reached the 22,000 mark for the traditional Easter fixture, which is set to be one of the standout games of Super League’s Rivals Round.

Women win their final pre-season test

Wigan’s women took on Barrow Raiders in their final outing of pre-season on Sunday afternoon.

Wigan Warriors welcome St Helens to the DW Stadium on Friday
Kris Ratcliffe’s side made it three wins out of three ahead of the new Super League campaign, with a 14-6 victory at Craven Park.

Mary Coleman and Gabi Leigh both went over in the first half, while Kaitlin Hilton added her name to the scoresheet after the break.

Warriors Wheelchair defeated

Wigan’s wheelchair side were unable to back up their round one victory over Halifax, as they were defeated by Leeds Rhinos at Birchwood College.

The opening 40 minutes proved to be a close contest, with the teams going into half time level at 22-22.

After the break, it was Leeds who eventually pulled away with two late tries to claim a 50-38 win.

Silva on the scoresheet for London

Ramon Silva was among the scorers in London Broncos’ huge 66-16 victory over Doncaster in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup.

The prop was among the interchanges for Mike Eccles’ side, as he continues to pick up game time after his loan with the club was extended until the end of the season.

Elsewhere, Tom Forber was in action for Wakefield Trinity on Friday night as part of his two-week stint with the Yorkshire club.

It proved to be another night to forget for Mark Applegarth’s side, as they were defeated 38-0 by St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Former Wigan youngster scores his first try in his new colours

Ex-Warriors second-rower James McDonnell claimed his first try for Leeds during their 20-12 defeat to Hull KR on Friday night.

The 23-year-old joined the Rhinos during the off-season, following his Wigan departure.

