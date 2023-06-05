Wigan Warriors had a number of sides representing the club at the Magic Weekend.

Meanwhile, a big off-field decision has been made that will impact clubs from the 2024 season onwards.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Changes have been made to Super League's marque player ruling

Salary cap changes

Super League have announced the competition will extend its marquee player ruling. This is intended to protect clubs from losing their best players to the NRL.

The finite cap will stay at £2.1m for a fifth consecutive season, but teams will now be permitted up to three Marquee Players (up from two), but only if at least one of them is Federation Trained.

Club-Trained Marquee Players will count as £50,000; Federation-Trained Marquee Players will count as £100,000; and Non-Federation Trained Marquee Players will remain valued at £150,000 in salary cap calculations.

Wigan's PDRL side were also in action at the Magic Weekend

Director of operations and legal Robert Hicks said: “Financial sustainability remains imperative, for the credibility of the Super League competition and of rugby league as a sport – and also now to ensure our clubs meet their obligations to Government under the Sport Survival Fund, as we continue to rebuild after the pandemic.

“We must also recognise the need for Super League to remain an elite and attractive competition, nationally and internationally. That is challenging, as while we welcome the growing strength of the NRL – and the NRLW – as good news for the sport of Rugby League, it can only increase the lure of a move to the southern hemisphere for our leading players.

“We therefore agreed with IMG, our strategic partners, that we should amend the cap regulations to allow clubs to spend more on keeping our outstanding homegrown players in the Super League competition – and also to increase the salary cap rewards for those clubs who develop those players.”

Silva’s Toulouse debut

Ramon Silva made his first appearance for Toulouse Olympique on Saturday afternoon.

The 21-year-old has joined the French club on loan for the rest of the season, after previously spending time with London Broncos.

He started on the bench as Sylvain Houles’ side produced a 28-22 victory over Halifax Panthers at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Elsewhere, Zach Eckersley was also an interchange for Widnes Vikings in their 26-18 home defeat to London.

Powell’s latest event

Another event has been confirmed as part of Sam Powell’s testimonial celebrations. A family fun day will take place at Robin Park Arena on July 1.

Members of Matty Peet’s first team will be in attendance at the event.

Magic Weekend attendance

Across the two days, the total attendance for the Magic Weekend at St James’ Park was 63,296- which is the highest in the last five years.

Saturday’s crowd of 36,943 was the fourth highest in a single day since the event launched in 2007.

PDRL and LDRL action

Wigan’s PDRL and LDRL sides were in action at the Magic Weekend.

Both teams were given the opportunity to step onto the field at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

The PDRL side face Salford at half time of the Super League game between the Red Devils and Hull KR.