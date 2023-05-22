News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors news round-up: Willie Isa shares message following injury news, women progress in the Challenge Cup, and the club reveal new trophy cabinet

There has been plenty happening across the last few days.

By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

A number of Wigan’s teams have been in action in various competitions throughout the weekend.

Meanwhile, a senior Warriors player has taken to social media following the news of their injury.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Willie Isa has shared a message on social media following the news of his injuryWillie Isa has shared a message on social media following the news of his injury
Isa shares message following injury news

Willie Isa is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury.

In his press conference after the victory over Leeds Rhinos, Matty Peet confirmed the second-rower could be out for “months.”

Isa took to social media to share a message following the news.

Wigan Warriors Women finished the Challenge Cup group stages with a victory over Salford (Credit: Bryan Fowler)Wigan Warriors Women finished the Challenge Cup group stages with a victory over Salford (Credit: Bryan Fowler)
He wrote: “Injuries are part and parcel of the game. I’ll be back soon to help our team as soon as possible on the pitch. Focussed.”

Women top Challenge Cup group

Wigan Warriors Women rounded off the Challenge Cup group stages with a 60-0 victory over Salford Red Devils at Robin Park Arena.

Wigan Warriors Academy beat Castleford Tigers (Credit: Bryan Fowler)Wigan Warriors Academy beat Castleford Tigers (Credit: Bryan Fowler)
Grace Banks crossed for a hat-trick in the game, while Molly Jones claimed a brace.

Gabi Leigh, Rebecca Greenfield, Bethany Hayes, Kaitlin Hilton and Lucy Johnson all went over as well.

Kris Ratcliffe’s side progress as group winners and will now await the draw for the quarter-finals, which take place on BBC Radio 5 Live on May 26 after their coverage of the Super League fixture between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens.

Meanwhile, the women’s academy side got their season underway last week.

The new look 1872 LoungeThe new look 1872 Lounge
Johnson and Banks both went over for hat-tricks in a 74-0 victory over Warrington Wolves.

Eva Hunter and Jones also crossed for braces, while Sydney Alderman-Smith, Jessica Brown, Arabella Reed and Lydia Egan were on the scoresheet as well.

Victory for the academy

Wigan’s academy side took on Castleford Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Maddox Jeffery, Charlie Yeomans and Lukas Mason all went over for braces in the 70-14 victory.

Noah Hodkinson, Jack Farrimond, Taylor Kerr, Josh Cartwright, Finlay Irwin, Trent Kelly-Duffy and Nathan Lowe were also on the scoresheet.

Wheelchair side return to winning ways

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair were also in action on Saturday afternoon.

After losing their previous two outings, they returned to winning ways in style, as they claimed a 158-18 victory over Warrington Wolves at Preston College.

New look 1872 Lounge

The Warriors have revealed the new look of the 1872 Lounge at Robin Park Arena.

A launch event took place at the club’s training ground last week to allow fans to see it first-hand.

This includes a brand new trophy cabinet and Waney’s Bar.

