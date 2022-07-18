Wigan Warriors: 'No hard-and-fast line' on the date of Bevan French's contract decision

The 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of this season, with interest in him from both English opposition and teams in the NRL.
Following his record-breaking seven-try performance against Hull FC, French spoke about his future.
He said: “I want to try and sort next year out in the very near future. I’ve taken a backstep and allowed my manager to take control of the reins, so I’m sure he’ll do what’s best for me and we’ll take it from there.”
Read More
In his press conference this week, Warriors head coach Matty Peet also discussed the current situation.
He stated: “I’ll reiterate what Bevan said, I imagine it will be the next couple of weeks, but there’s no hard-and-fast line on it, both parties are understanding of one and other and want to get things done quickly.”