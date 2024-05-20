Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Wigan Warriors star Trent Barrett has been appointed interim head coach at the Parramatta Eels.

The NRL club parted ways with Brad Arthur just 24 hours after their 48-16 hammering at the hands of Melbourne Storm during the Magic Round.

Arthur, 49, had been in charge of the Eels since 2014 but only guided the club to the Grand Final once under his tenure.

46-year-old Barrett, who made 60 appearances for Wigan between 2007 and 2008 and was named in the Super League Dream Team during his debut campaign, will take charge on an interim basis for the remainder of the season.

The former Australian half-back has previously led Canterbury Bulldogs and Manly Sea Eagles as head coach, leaving both positions.

Parramatta currently sit 14th on the NRL ladder with just three wins from 10, with the club stating that a further update will follow in their search for a permanent replacement for the 2025 season.

A statement read: “The Parramatta Eels have informed Brad Arthur that his tenure as head coach has ended, effective immediately.

“It was the view of the board and CEO that the progress of our NRL team has stalled. Our goal is to win premierships and it is time for the club to go in a new direction.

“Trent Barrett will take control of the team as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024 season.