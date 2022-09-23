Wigan Warriors: Oliver Partington to join Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2023 season

The 24-year-old prop will join Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2023 season.

Partington is a product of the Wigan academy, and signed for the club after starting his junior career with Orrell St James.

After enjoying success at youth level, which included a Grand Final victory, he was handed a professional deal by the Warriors.

Oliver Partington will depart Wigan Warriors

He made his senior debut against Castleford Tigers in 2018, and made a total of five appearances for Shaun Wane’s side during the course of that year.

The following season he featured 22 times under Adrian Lam, with his performances seeing him named Wigan’s Young Player of the Year alongside Morgan Smithies.

His final appearance for the club came back in August, as he was him named as captain for the away trip to Hull KR.

During his time with the Warriors, Partington has also received multiple call-ups to the England Knights squad.

He will feature for Paul Anderson’s side in next month’s fixtures, after being selected alongside Sam Halsall, Ethan Havard, Oliver Partington, Kai Pearce-Paul and Smithies.

On Partington’s departure, Wigan head coach Matty Peet said: “Salford have got themselves an outstanding character for the next two years.

"In Oliver he is a player and a person we are immensely proud of and wish all the best for the future.