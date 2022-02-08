At the competition’s media day at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium, each coach spoke about the prospects of their sides during the campaign.
Here is what is what they had to say:
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.
1. Brett Hodgson (Hull FC)
“The new players who have come in have strengthened the balance of our squad. We have put a lot of things in place, building from the ground up, to ensure we are heading in the right direction. “This needs to be a long-term process. Ultimately, we need to perform consistently at first team level, and where we finished last season wasn’t good enough for Hull FC, we are all aware of that.”
Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix
2. Ian Watson (Huddersfield Giants)
“Our minimum target is a playoff spot, and we will see where we can go from there. We feel the group has improved and we are miles above where we were last year, but you get that when you’re building, and we have to take that out on the field to show where we are at. “In the pre-season friendlies we have steadily progressed. It’s about consistently competing and pushing ourselves to be better, so then we are successful when we go out on the field.”
Photo: Simon Wilkinson/ SWpix
3. Richard Agar (Leeds Rhinos)
“We’ve got a deep squad, a fit and healthy squad, with young kids who have a year of terrific experience under their belt. Our senior player pull is increasing year on year. We’ve got a nicely balanced team. “You’d be fibbing if you said you didn’t want a good start, everyone would love to get a win in round one and get up and running, but the true test is over 20 odd rounds, and how deep and adaptable your squad is.”
Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix
4. Lee Radford (Castleford Tigers)
“I’m looking forward to it, you can feel the excitement brimming around the place. Everybody is looking forward to starting.”
Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix