Wigan Warriors overcome Leigh Leopards with an impressive display in the Battle of the Borough

The pair started at fullback and stand-off respectively, as Matty Peet made a number of changes to his side.

These proved to be effective alterations, with the Warriors’ sharp attack proving too much for their borough rivals.

The Leopards opened the scoring after only seven minutes, with Tom Briscoe diving over on the left side.

Bevan French celebrates his first half try

As well as conceding an early try, Wigan also found themselves a man down, after Jake Wardle was sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes.

Despite losing the centre, Peet’s side were able to pull one back, with French dashing through the Leigh line to find a way over.

With Wardle back on the field, the Warriors edged their way in front through a Field try just after the midway point of the first half.

After missing the first conversion, Harry Smith made no mistake with the second, to give Wigan a 10-6 lead at the break.

Two minutes into the second half, Wigan thought they had extended their lead, but were denied following a check by the video ref.

That disappointment didn’t last for too long, as they were soon able to celebrate their third of the evening.

French was involved once again, with the fullback making a superb break from his own half.

He then chipped the ball to Wardle, who kicked it forward, before producing the finish.

The tries continued to come for Wigan, with Abbas Miski adding his name to the scoresheet with a diving try in the left corner.

Field then claimed his second of the night after producing some magical footwork to skip past the Leigh defence ahead of the hour mark.

With two minutes remaining, Toby King claimed his third of the season, before Miski rounded-off the win with his second of the night.

A blow for Peet will be the loss of Field, who went off with an injury during the second half.

Wigan Warriors: Bevan French, Toby King, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jake Wardle, Abbas Miski, Jai Field, Harry Smith, Mike Cooper, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Joe Shorrocks.

