Wigan Warriors pay tribute to Brian Hogan following the death of the former England prop

During the 1960s and 1970s he enjoyed two spells at Central Park, winning two major honours.

The much-travelled forward started his playing career with St Helens in 1965, as well as enjoying time with Workington, Bradford, Widnes and Oldham.

Hogan also represented England in the 1975 Rugby League World Cup, making four appearances in the tournament, before adding a fifth international cap to his collection two years later.

On social media, Wigan Warriors wrote: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player, Brian Hogan.

“Hogan played over 200 games for Wigan across two spells and holds heritage number 665.

“We send our condolences to Brian's family and friends at this sad time.”

Widnes Vikings also paid their respects, writing: “It is with deep sadness to learn that former player, Brian Hogan has passed.

Brian Hogan enjoyed two spells with Wigan

“Brian first played for Widnes in 1973 appearing over 120 times in two spells for ‘The Chemics.’

The thoughts and prayers from all at Widnes are with his family and friends.”

Some of his former teammates have also taken to social media following the news.

Eddie Cunningham wrote: “Very sad to hear about the passing of big Brian Hogan. We played at Wigan and Widnes together. Really fun man. RIP my friend.”