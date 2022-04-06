Wigan Warriors PDRL take part in their first competitive games of 2022
Wigan Warriors PDRL took part in their first competitive games of 2022 at the weekend.
By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 4:55 am
They were in action in a tournament, which saw them take on Warrington Wolves and Bradford Bulls.
A game against Castleford Tigers was also scheduled to take place, but was postponed.
In their opening game against Warrington, tries from Ben Seward and Craig Davies were not enough, as they narrowly lost 12-10.
They bounced back in the following match, as they produced a 28-4 victory over the Bulls.