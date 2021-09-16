Wigan Warriors players all fighting for each other, says Kai Pearce-Paul

Kai Pearce-Paul (left)

While much has been made about the Warriors’ stuttering attack, they have leaked just 10 points in their last three matches.

Shutdowns in victories at Castleford and Hull FC sandwiched a 10-6 Magic Weekend loss to Warrington.

And young gun Pearce-Paul thinks that has reflected their rediscovered desire and togetherness.

“Over the last few weeks the vibe has been really good,” he said. “On the back of the Cas win – to travel over there and keep them to nil, we didn’t quite get the job done at Magic but it was a tough game, and then we went to Hull and kept them to nil. We’ve gone 240 minutes and conceded 10 points, it’s crazy really. It feels like we’re fighting for each other.

“It’s been an up and down season, a bumpy ride, but we feel like the momentum is with us. I feel personally it’s like we all in this together.

“If one person messes up and misses a tackle, say, we’ve got each other’s backs, we’re fighting for each other and that’d been the real difference the past few weeks – we’ve got that tough mentality back.”

The forward’s development has been one of the club’s success stories in 2021.

Having made a debut last year, injury delayed his start to this campaign but since poking into Adrian Lam’s side in the summer he hasn’t looked back. In total, he has played 17 games this year including 12 starts.

Pearce-Paul, recruited from London Broncos’ academy, has given the attack an extra dimension with his astute offloads, earning plenty of plaudits along the way.

Still only 20, his sights are firmly fixed on finishing this breakthrough campaign with a Grand Final appearance next month.

Wigan complete their regular season against Catalans tomorrow – a dead-rubber for both sides – before entering the play-offs. They need to win two sudden-death games to reach Old Trafford.

“It’s mad to talk about now but we’re that close to being in the Grand Final,” said Pearce-Paul.

“We know we can’t switch off, we have to bring our all to these games.”

Although Wigan secured fourth, they did so without beating any of the three sides above them – including Friday’s opponents, Catalans.

“I don’t think there’s anything in that,” said Pearce-Paul. “We don’t go into those games worried or thinking we can’t win, it’s not something anyone will be thinking about to be honest.