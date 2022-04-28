Wigan Warriors players to attend St Judes' U7s rugby festival this weekend

Teams from across the borough, as well as sides from Chorley and St Helens, will attend the event.

The day will include a BBQ, emergency service vehicles, ice cream vans, bouncy castles and even an appearance from several members of the Wigan Warriors first team.

U7s coach Craig Horrigan said: “I had the idea to get all of the teams together on one day and give them a few games to play back to back, as well as having a bit of entertainment, with a few little stalls.

St Judes U7s

“Wigan will be bringing some players down, including two big superstars, Jai Field and Cade Cust, which is good. Matty Peet is really behind all the community stuff, so they have been very involved.

“The paramedics who are coming will be doing a kids CPR course, where they will get a certificate for pataking, so it will be good to show them that.”

The day at St Judes will help to collect donations and raise money for a local charity, in order to help those in the local community.

“At our presentation last year, all the lads donated a toy to the local charity Daffodils Dreams, who support underprivileged kids,” added Horrigan.

“They are involved again, and we’ve asked every parent to bring one item of clothing that their children no longer use or have grown out of.

“They will also turn up with some sponsorship forms and buckets.

“It’s all been really well supported by the committee at St Judes and the local council, who have given us some money to help pay for stuff, which is great because it’s left us to sort the rugby out.

“We will play our normal league fixtures, and then have a little tournament. There won’t be any winners or losers, all the kids will get medals, but we will celebrate the tries.