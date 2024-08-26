Wigan Warriors forward Patrick Mago was among those following his sin-binning against Hull FC at The Brick Community Stadium.
1. Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors)
The prop was sent to the sin-bin in the 22-4 win over Hull FC, and received a £250 fine for a Grade B dangerous contact charge. He will be free to play Catalans Dragons Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR)
The try-scoring forward has been fined £250 for a Grade B dangerous contact charge Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)
A £250 fine for a Grade B tripping charge for the Hull KR captain Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. James Batchelor (Hull KR)
The forward has received a one-match ban for Grade B dangerous contact following the 42-6 win over St Helens Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
