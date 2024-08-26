Wigan Warriors powerhouse forward among seven Super League players charged with latest disciplinary

By Josh McAllister
Published 26th Aug 2024, 18:44 BST
Seven Super League players have been charged by the Match Review Panel following the latest round of action.

Wigan Warriors forward Patrick Mago was among those following his sin-binning against Hull FC at The Brick Community Stadium.

The prop was sent to the sin-bin in the 22-4 win over Hull FC, and received a £250 fine for a Grade B dangerous contact charge. He will be free to play Catalans Dragons

1. Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors)

The prop was sent to the sin-bin in the 22-4 win over Hull FC, and received a £250 fine for a Grade B dangerous contact charge. He will be free to play Catalans Dragons Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
The try-scoring forward has been fined £250 for a Grade B dangerous contact charge

2. Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR)

The try-scoring forward has been fined £250 for a Grade B dangerous contact charge Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
A £250 fine for a Grade B tripping charge for the Hull KR captain

3. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

A £250 fine for a Grade B tripping charge for the Hull KR captain Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The forward has received a one-match ban for Grade B dangerous contact following the 42-6 win over St Helens

4. James Batchelor (Hull KR)

The forward has received a one-match ban for Grade B dangerous contact following the 42-6 win over St Helens Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Super LeagueHull FC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.