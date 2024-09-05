Here is our predicted 17 for the Round 25 fixture...
1. Jai Field
The full-back crossed for his third Super League try of the campaign in the recent win over Catalans Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Abbas Miski
The Lebanon international is still waiting for his first try since the home win over London Broncos back in June Photo: Dean Williams
3. Adam Keighran
A return to the centres for the Australian after a good stint in the halves in the absence of Bevan French and Harry Smith Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Jake Wardle
Has been involved in 20 tries so far this season Photo: Bernard Platt
