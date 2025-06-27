Wigan Warriors young gun Jack Farrimond goes over for a try against Huddersfield Giantsplaceholder image
Wigan Warriors young gun Jack Farrimond goes over for a try against Huddersfield Giants

Wigan Warriors predicted team v Castleford Tigers as Bevan French replacement and wing options discussed

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 27th Jun 2025, 10:41 BST
Who will fill the void left by Bevan French? Which two players will start on the wings? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors line-up to face Castleford Tigers on Saturday evening.

Wigan coach Matt Peet has made just one change to his 21-man squad for the trip to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, with cross-code signing Christian Wade coming in for the injured Bevan French, who is facing a couple of weeks on the sidelines due to a tight calf. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?

The Australian is currently third in the Steve Prescott Man of Steel leaderboard, having registered 17 tries and 11 assists in Super League so far this season.

1. Fullback: Jai Field

The Australian is currently third in the Steve Prescott Man of Steel leaderboard, having registered 17 tries and 11 assists in Super League so far this season. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The 21-year-old has taken his opportunity on the wing with both hands in the absence of Abbas Miski. Oldham native Eckersley is set for a bright future in the game, that's for sure.

2. Wing: Zach Eckersley

The 21-year-old has taken his opportunity on the wing with both hands in the absence of Abbas Miski. Oldham native Eckersley is set for a bright future in the game, that's for sure. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The Australian centre has been in fine form this year and is one of the most accurate goal-kickers in Super League.

3. Centre: Adam Keighran

The Australian centre has been in fine form this year and is one of the most accurate goal-kickers in Super League. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The England international is one of the premier centres in the competition. Wardle will no doubt be in Shaun Wane's England plans for the Ashes this autumn.

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

The England international is one of the premier centres in the competition. Wardle will no doubt be in Shaun Wane's England plans for the Ashes this autumn. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Castleford TigersBevan FrenchMend-A-Hose Jungle
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice