1. Fullback: Jai Field
The Australian is currently third in the Steve Prescott Man of Steel leaderboard, having registered 17 tries and 11 assists in Super League so far this season. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Wing: Zach Eckersley
The 21-year-old has taken his opportunity on the wing with both hands in the absence of Abbas Miski. Oldham native Eckersley is set for a bright future in the game, that's for sure. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Centre: Adam Keighran
The Australian centre has been in fine form this year and is one of the most accurate goal-kickers in Super League. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Jake Wardle
The England international is one of the premier centres in the competition. Wardle will no doubt be in Shaun Wane's England plans for the Ashes this autumn. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
