Wigan Warriors predicted team v Castleford Tigers with Adam Keighran replacement discussed

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 11th Sep 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 12:15 BST
Who will fill the void in the centres left by Adam Keighran? Will Patrick Mago return? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team that will host Castleford Tigers at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.

Wigan coach Matt Peet has made just one change to his 21-man squad following last week’s 18-4 win over St Helens, with prop Mago returning from head injury protocols, replacing centre Keighran, who is walking on a disciplinary tightrope in regards to his 5.5 penalty points, sitting just below the six-point threshold that would result in a one-match ban. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?

The Australian speedster is having one helluva season, with 22 tries and 18 assists to his name in 23 league appearances.

1. Fullback: Jai Field

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Wigan boss Peet confirmed that Miski was fit and available to play against St Helens last week, but instead opted for young gun Zach Eckersley. But with there being no Keighran this week, could that see Miski come back into the side? We think so.

2. Wing: Abbas Miski

Eckersley started the year on the periphery, but he came into the side and has been outstanding, to the point that it is now difficult for Peet to take him out of the line-up. The 21-year-old has scored 12 tries and provided six assists in 21 league appearances this term.

3. Centre: Zach Eckersley

Wardle is one of the most naturally gifted rugby league players you are ever likely to see. The Yorkshireman is probably a safe bet to make the England squad for this autumn's Ashes, should he remain fit and available.

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

