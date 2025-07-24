Jack Farrimond in action for Wigan Warriorsplaceholder image
Wigan Warriors predicted team v Catalans Dragons with spine options assessed

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 24th Jul 2025, 10:18 BST
Who will fill the void at fullback? How many changes will coach Matt Peet make? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face Catalans Dragons at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.

Warriors boss Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad following last week’s defeat to Hull FC, with young gun Jack Farrimond and potential debutant Noah Hodkinson coming in for Jai Field (failed HIA) and young forward Kian McDermott. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?

Academy product Hodkinson has been included in Peet's 21-man squad for the first time in 2025. With Jai Field ruled out through head injury protocol, could Hodkinson be handed his first-team debut this weekend? The 19-year-old has impressed in the Reserves and the Championship this year whilst on loan at Widnes Vikings.

1. Fullback: Noah Hodkinson

Could homegrown talent Douglas be set for a recall into the first-team against Catalans? We think so! The Oldham native has scored four tries in seven appearances for the Warriors since making his debut last season.

2. Wing: Jacob Douglas

The Australian has been superb on both sides of the ball this season. He has recently been slotting in the halves alongside Harry Smith, and even moved to fullback last week when Field left the field for his head injury assessment, but we predict he will return to his primary role of right centre this week against his former club.

3. Centre: Adam Keighran

The England international has scored 12 tries in 19 games for Wigan this year. A natural rugby league centre who just oozes class.

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

