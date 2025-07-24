Wigan Warriors predicted team v Catalans Dragons with spine options assessed

1. Fullback: Noah Hodkinson
Academy product Hodkinson has been included in Peet's 21-man squad for the first time in 2025. With Jai Field ruled out through head injury protocol, could Hodkinson be handed his first-team debut this weekend? The 19-year-old has impressed in the Reserves and the Championship this year whilst on loan at Widnes Vikings. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
2. Wing: Jacob Douglas
Could homegrown talent Douglas be set for a recall into the first-team against Catalans? We think so! The Oldham native has scored four tries in seven appearances for the Warriors since making his debut last season. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Centre: Adam Keighran
The Australian has been superb on both sides of the ball this season. He has recently been slotting in the halves alongside Harry Smith, and even moved to fullback last week when Field left the field for his head injury assessment, but we predict he will return to his primary role of right centre this week against his former club. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Jake Wardle
The England international has scored 12 tries in 19 games for Wigan this year. A natural rugby league centre who just oozes class. Photo: Dean Williams
