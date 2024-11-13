Wigan Warriors predicted XVII for 2025 season with options aplenty on bench, veteran misses out

By Josh McAllister
Published 13th Nov 2024, 15:01 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 15:09 GMT
Grand Slam champions Wigan Warriors have made just one signing to date for 2025, with a stable squad heading into next year.

Back-rower George Hirst, 23, has signed a two-year deal with Wigan from Oldham, although is expected to return to the Championship outfit for the 2025 campaign on loan.

Experienced prop Mike Cooper retired towards the end of 2024 on medical advice, while Ryan Hampshire remains a free agent after his confirmed departure from the club.

Veteran Willie Isa signed a one-year extension for 2025, which will take him into his 10th season with the club. Following a season-ending injury in April, he will add further options to the club next year, although young superstar Junior Nsemba looks certain to start after an outstanding breakthrough campaign.

Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors 17 for 2025.

The Australian full-back, contracted until the end of 2027, scored seven tries in 24 appearances in 2024, but arguably stood out the most with his defensive work

1. Jai Field

The Australian full-back, contracted until the end of 2027, scored seven tries in 24 appearances in 2024, but arguably stood out the most with his defensive work

The Lebanon international scored 11 tries in 25 Super League appearances in 2024

2. Abbas Miski

The Lebanon international scored 11 tries in 25 Super League appearances in 2024

Eight tries and 70 goals in 24 Super League appearances in his debut campaign with Wigan. Meanwhile, rising star Zach Eckersley took his opportunities in the first-team, including in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley

3. Adam Keighran

Eight tries and 70 goals in 24 Super League appearances in his debut campaign with Wigan. Meanwhile, rising star Zach Eckersley took his opportunities in the first-team, including in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley

The England international was the only member to retain his spot in the Super League Dream Team after a brilliant campaign that included nine tries and 15 assists in Super League

4. Jake Wardle

The England international was the only member to retain his spot in the Super League Dream Team after a brilliant campaign that included nine tries and 15 assists in Super League

