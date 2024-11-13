Back-rower George Hirst, 23, has signed a two-year deal with Wigan from Oldham, although is expected to return to the Championship outfit for the 2025 campaign on loan.

Experienced prop Mike Cooper retired towards the end of 2024 on medical advice, while Ryan Hampshire remains a free agent after his confirmed departure from the club.

Veteran Willie Isa signed a one-year extension for 2025, which will take him into his 10th season with the club. Following a season-ending injury in April, he will add further options to the club next year, although young superstar Junior Nsemba looks certain to start after an outstanding breakthrough campaign.

Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors 17 for 2025.

1 . Jai Field The Australian full-back, contracted until the end of 2027, scored seven tries in 24 appearances in 2024, but arguably stood out the most with his defensive work Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Abbas Miski The Lebanon international scored 11 tries in 25 Super League appearances in 2024 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Adam Keighran Eight tries and 70 goals in 24 Super League appearances in his debut campaign with Wigan. Meanwhile, rising star Zach Eckersley took his opportunities in the first-team, including in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Photo: Bernard Platt Photo Sales