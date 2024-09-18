The full-back has hit hot formThe full-back has hit hot form
The full-back has hit hot form

Wigan Warriors: Predicted XVII for final game of regular Super League season with momentum building

By Josh McAllister
Published 18th Sep 2024, 15:18 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 16:22 BST
Wigan Warriors host Salford Red Devils at the Brick Community Stadium in the final round of the regular Super League season.

With head coach Matt Peet naming another unchanged 21-player squad, here is our predicted line-up for Thursday night with a chance to lift the League Leaders’ Shield back-to-back for the first time ever in Wigan’s history.

The full-back is hitting hot form ahead of the play-offs

1. Jai Field

The full-back is hitting hot form ahead of the play-offs Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
Back-to-back tries now for the Lebanon international in wins over Hull KR and Leeds

2. Abbas Miski

Back-to-back tries now for the Lebanon international in wins over Hull KR and Leeds Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
Eight tries and five assists for the Australian centre in his debut season so far

3. Adam Keighran

Eight tries and five assists for the Australian centre in his debut season so far Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
A try and another assist in the 38-0 win over Leeds Rhinos

4. Jake Wardle

A try and another assist in the 38-0 win over Leeds Rhinos Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Salford Red DevilsSuper LeagueWigan