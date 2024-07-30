Wigan Warriors: Predicted XVII for Huddersfield Giants clash with returning trio named

By Josh McAllister
Published 30th Jul 2024, 17:04 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 17:17 BST
Wigan Warriors face a challenging period with three games in 10 days to open August, with Huddersfield Giants first up at The Brick Community Stadium.

Here’s our predicted 17 for Thursday’s Super League clash...

The Australian full-back is expected to return to action for the first time since the Challenge Cup Final

1. Jai Field

The Australian full-back is expected to return to action for the first time since the Challenge Cup FinalPhoto: George Wood

Photo Sales
The Lebanon international has backed his side to return to their high standards following back-to-back defeats

2. Abbas Miski

The Lebanon international has backed his side to return to their high standards following back-to-back defeatsPhoto: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
The centre missed the recent defeat due to head injury protocols, but has been given the green light to return

3. Adam Keighran

The centre missed the recent defeat due to head injury protocols, but has been given the green light to returnPhoto: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
A consistent player for the Warriors

4. Jake Wardle

A consistent player for the WarriorsPhoto: Steven Flynn

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Huddersfield GiantsSuper League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.