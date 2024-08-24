Wigan Warriors: Predicted XVII for Hull FC clash with loose forward replacement and Harvie Hill return

By Josh McAllister
Published 24th Aug 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 10:20 BST
Wigan Warriors host Hull FC at The Brick Community Stadium on Sunday, looking to avenge their defeat in the reverse fixture and cement their top two position on the Super League table.

Here is our predicted line-up, with the likes of Bevan French (hamstring), Liam Farrell (calf) Harry Smith (ban) and Kaide Ellis (ban) to miss the game.

The full-back produced some big moments at Magic Weekend, including a try-saver on Matt Whitley

1. Jai Field

The full-back produced some big moments at Magic Weekend, including a try-saver on Matt Whitley Photo: Dean Williams

A try-assist from the boot from the Lebanon international in the 20-0 win over St Helens

2. Abbas Miski

A try-assist from the boot from the Lebanon international in the 20-0 win over St Helens Photo: Dean Williams

Four Super League tries to date in a breakthrough season

3. Zach Eckersley

Four Super League tries to date in a breakthrough season Photo: Dean Williams

Seven tries, 13 assists so far this Super League season for the England international

4. Jake Wardle

Seven tries, 13 assists so far this Super League season for the England international Photo: Steven Flynn

