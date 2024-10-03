Here is our predicted line-up after Warriors head coach Matt Peet named an unchanged 21-man squad for Saturday’s tie at the Brick Community Stadium, which is set for a 20-year record attendance for a Super League play-off game with over 17,000 tickets having been snapped up to date.
1. Jai Field
The Australian full-back finished the regular season in hot form, including a hat-trick against Salford Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Abbas Miski
The Lebanon international did not feature in the ultimate round of the regular Super League campaign, but is expected to return this weekend Photo: Dean Williams
3. Adam Keighran
The centre has enjoyed a fine season from the boot, as well as eight tries and seven assists Photo: Dean Williams
4. Jake Wardle
The England international centre was the only player to retain his spot in the Dream Team Photo: Dean Williams
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.