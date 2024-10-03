Wigan Warriors: Predicted XVII for mouth-watering semi-final against local rivals Leigh Leopards

By Josh McAllister
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 16:43 GMT
Wigan Warriors host local rivals Leigh Leopards in the Super League semi-finals, battling it out for a place at Old Trafford for the Grand Final.

Here is our predicted line-up after Warriors head coach Matt Peet named an unchanged 21-man squad for Saturday’s tie at the Brick Community Stadium, which is set for a 20-year record attendance for a Super League play-off game with over 17,000 tickets having been snapped up to date.

The Australian full-back finished the regular season in hot form, including a hat-trick against Salford

1. Jai Field

The Australian full-back finished the regular season in hot form, including a hat-trick against Salford Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The Lebanon international did not feature in the ultimate round of the regular Super League campaign, but is expected to return this weekend

2. Abbas Miski

The Lebanon international did not feature in the ultimate round of the regular Super League campaign, but is expected to return this weekend Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
The centre has enjoyed a fine season from the boot, as well as eight tries and seven assists

3. Adam Keighran

The centre has enjoyed a fine season from the boot, as well as eight tries and seven assists Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
The England international centre was the only player to retain his spot in the Dream Team

4. Jake Wardle

The England international centre was the only player to retain his spot in the Dream Team Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Super LeagueOld Trafford
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice