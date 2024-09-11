Leeds Rhinos will be desperate to pick up the two Super League points on offer, currently outside the top six with just two games remaining until the play-offs.
Brad Arthur’s side claimed a 30-4 win last month over the Warriors at AMT Headingley Stadium.
Here is our predicted Wigan line-up for the Round 26 clash...
1. Jai Field
Three tries and 11 assists in 16 Super League appearances to date for the full-back Photo: Steven Flynn
2. Abbas Miski
A try-scorer in the recent 24-20 victory over Hull KR to climb to top spot on the table Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Adam Keighran
The Australian centre has recorded an 84% success rate from the boot so far this season Photo: Dean Williams
4. Jake Wardle
Another assist to add to the tally for the England international following the win over Hull KR, taking his total tally to 14 Photo: Bernard Platt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.