Wigan Warriors: Predicted XVII for penultimate Super League regular fixture against desperate Leeds Rhinos

By Josh McAllister
Published 11th Sep 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 16:40 BST
Head coach Matt Peet has named an unchanged 21-man squad for Friday’s penultimate Super League regular season fixture against Leeds Rhinos.

Leeds Rhinos will be desperate to pick up the two Super League points on offer, currently outside the top six with just two games remaining until the play-offs.

Brad Arthur’s side claimed a 30-4 win last month over the Warriors at AMT Headingley Stadium.

Here is our predicted Wigan line-up for the Round 26 clash...

Three tries and 11 assists in 16 Super League appearances to date for the full-back

1. Jai Field

Three tries and 11 assists in 16 Super League appearances to date for the full-back Photo: Steven Flynn

A try-scorer in the recent 24-20 victory over Hull KR to climb to top spot on the table

2. Abbas Miski

A try-scorer in the recent 24-20 victory over Hull KR to climb to top spot on the table Photo: Bernard Platt

The Australian centre has recorded an 84% success rate from the boot so far this season

3. Adam Keighran

The Australian centre has recorded an 84% success rate from the boot so far this season Photo: Dean Williams

Another assist to add to the tally for the England international following the win over Hull KR, taking his total tally to 14

4. Jake Wardle

Another assist to add to the tally for the England international following the win over Hull KR, taking his total tally to 14 Photo: Bernard Platt

