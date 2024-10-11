Wigan Warriors: Predicted XVII for Super League Grand Final with mouth-watering clash against Hull KR

By Josh McAllister
Published 11th Oct 2024, 16:16 BST
Wigan Warriors and Hull KR will battle it out at Old Trafford on Saturday for the right to be crowned 2024 Super League champions.

After naming an unchanged 21-man squad, here is our predicted Wigan 17 for the mouth-watering showdown in Manchester.

Influential captain Liam Farrell fights to make fitness for Saturday after battling a virus, with Sam Walters waiting in the wings as a replacement – having taken his chance with a two-try player of the match performance against Leigh Leopards.

Like his team, the star full-back is in hot form for the Warriors

1. Jai Field

Like his team, the star full-back is in hot form for the Warriors Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Lebanon international has 11 tries so far this year - can he add more on Saturday?

2. Abbas Miski

The Lebanon international has 11 tries so far this year - can he add more on Saturday? Photo: Bernard Platt

He returns to Old Trafford this time in Cherry and White colours

3. Adam Keighran

He returns to Old Trafford this time in Cherry and White colours Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

An outstanding season for the centre, who was named the Harry Sunderland Trophy winner in last year's 10-2 win over Catalans Dragons

4. Jake Wardle

An outstanding season for the centre, who was named the Harry Sunderland Trophy winner in last year's 10-2 win over Catalans Dragons Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

