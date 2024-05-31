Wigan Warriors: Predicted XVII for top-of-the-table clash with options aplenty and an eye on Wembley

Here is a potential 17 match day squad, with options aplenty for head coach Matt Peet.
1. Jai Field
A tricky 17 to predict, with Ryan Hampshire also named in the squad and the potential of Jack Farrimond in the halves Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Zach Eckersley
With no Abbas Miski in the squad, the youngster may get his third senior appearance of the season Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
3. Adam Keighran
The centre is ever-present so far this season, with five tries Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Jake Wardle
Another ever-present in the Warriors squad, with six tries in all competitions Photo: Bernard Platt