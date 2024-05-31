Wigan Warriors: Predicted XVII for top-of-the-table clash with options aplenty and an eye on Wembley

By Josh McAllister
Published 31st May 2024, 12:14 BST
Wigan Warriors take on Warrington Wolves in a top-of-the-table Super League clash this weekend, before facing the same opponents at Wembley in the Challenge Cup Final just a week later.

Here is a potential 17 match day squad, with options aplenty for head coach Matt Peet.

A tricky 17 to predict, with Ryan Hampshire also named in the squad and the potential of Jack Farrimond in the halves

1. Jai Field

With no Abbas Miski in the squad, the youngster may get his third senior appearance of the season

2. Zach Eckersley

With no Abbas Miski in the squad, the youngster may get his third senior appearance of the season Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

The centre is ever-present so far this season, with five tries

3. Adam Keighran

The centre is ever-present so far this season, with five tries Photo: Bernard Platt

Another ever-present in the Warriors squad, with six tries in all competitions

4. Jake Wardle

Another ever-present in the Warriors squad, with six tries in all competitions Photo: Bernard Platt

