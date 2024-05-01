Wigan Warriors: Predicted XVII to face Catalans Dragons as prop returns from suspension

Here is our predicted line-up as Liam Byrne returns from suspension, while Mike Cooper misses out after failing his head injury assessment in the defeat to Hull KR.
Sam Walters has also been named in the 21-man squad for the first time this year, but is expected to make his return to the field for the club’s reserves side this weekend instead.
1. Jai Field
The full-back returned against Hull KR and was one of Wigan's best players in a poor display Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Abbas Miski
The winger scored his fifth try of the Super League campaign in the defeat to Hull KR Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Adam Keighran
The centre has two Super League tries to date in 2024 and 16 goals Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Jake Wardle
The England international will be hoping to bounce back against Catalans Dragons on Thursday Photo: Bernard Platt