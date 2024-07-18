Brad O’Neill has completed his suspension and returns to contention, with our predicted 17 made.
1. Zach Eckersley
The 20-year-old featured at full-back for the first time in the derby win over St Helens, with Bevan French picking up a hamstring injury Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Abbas Miski
The Lebanon international has nine tries so far this Super League season Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Adam Keighran
The Australian centre is free to play after the club successfully appealed his Grade B charge Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Jake Wardle
The England international leads the way for assists at the Warriors in Super League 2024 with 11 Photo: Steven Flynn
