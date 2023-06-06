Wigan Warriors' previous eight games against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium- in pictures

Wigan Warriors take on St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).
This will be the second meeting of the season between the two North West rivals.
The two teams last went head-to-head back in April, with Matty Peet’s side coming out on top of the Good Friday Derby at the DW Stadium.
Here’s what’s happened in Wigan’s last eight games away to St Helens:
1. St Helens 22-4 Wigan Warriors (15/04/22)
Wigan were defeated in their last game at the Totally Wicked Stadium. Despite opening the scoring through Jai Field, Peet’s side were on the end of a 22-4 los Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. St Helens 24-6 Wigan Warriors (04/07/21)
It was a similar story for the Warriors in 2021.
A second half try from Liam Farrell was nothing more than a consolation, as St Helens claimed a 24-6 win. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. St Helens 6-18 Wigan Warriors (30/10/20)
Wigan’s last win against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium came back in October 2020. Jake Bibby, Thomas Leuluai, Bevan French and Jackson Hastings all went over for tries in the 18-6 victory. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. St Helens 40-10 Wigan Warriors (27/09/19)
Wigan were well beaten by Saints in their play-off tie at the Totally Wicked Stadium in 2019.
Liam Marshall and Bevan French scored in the 40-10 loss. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com