Wigan Warriors produce dramatic late comeback to claim golden point victory against Hull KR

Liam Farrell went over for a hat-trick in the 26-22 win at Craven Park, including the deciding try in additional time.

Matty Peet’s side were trailing heading into the final moments of the game, but a late diving finish from Abbas Miski took the game beyond 80 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the home side having more of the ball during the early stages of the game, it was the visitors who opened the scoring after 11 minutes.

Liam Farrell went over for a hat-trick in the victory

Liam Marshall found space down the left wing, before passing the ball inside to Farrell, with the Wigan captain going over to make it 4-0.

Just after the midway point of the half, Hull KR pulled themselves level, after Ryan Hall forced his way past Miski in the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just over 10 minutes later, Wigan retook the lead through a similar move to their first try.

Bevan French’s quick hands released Marshall down the left, with the winger once again finding Farrell to the right of him.

Just before the break, Junior Nsemba produced a superb try-saving challenge to deny Ryan Hall on the right side and help the Warriors maintain a 10-4 lead at half time.

Shortly after the restart, Marshall added another four points to Wigan’s score, with a finish in the left corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following that, the game was briefly suspended due to a drone, before quickly getting back underway.

It didn’t take long for the Robins to add their second try of the evening, with Matt Parcell finding a way through the defence to claim a try.

Ahead of the hour mark, the home side had their numbers temporarily reduced, after Hall was sin-binned for pulling back French, who was chasing a loose ball.

Despite being a man down, Hull KR claimed the next try, with James Batchelor going over to give the East Yorkshire club the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Willie Peters’ side extended their advantage further.

A grubber kick was not dealt with by the Warriors, which left the ball loose for Luis Johnson to provide the finish.

Wigan still weren’t out of it, with Marshall collecting a high ball in the air to go over on the left side.

Then, in the final moments of the game, Miski produced a superb diving finish in the corner to level the scores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Harry Smith unable to add the extras, the fixture went to golden point.

The Robins had the first attempt of the period, with Mikey Lewis hitting the post.

With five seconds left on the clock, French found a gap in the Hull KR line to break free, before providing the assist for Farrell, who secured the two points for the Warriors.

Wigan Warriors: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Ryan Hampshire, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Morgan Smithies, Liam Farrell, Joe Shorrocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba.