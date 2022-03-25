Wigan Warriors progress to the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup with a 20-0 victory over Salford Red Devils

Matty Peet’s side put in a strong defensive performance, and were also helped by the visitors being unable to cause a real threat.

A couple of tries in the first half, and another after the break proved to be enough to book a place in the next round of the competition.

After a quiet opening 10 minutes, Liam Byrne went over for the first try of the game, as he powered through the Salford defence to find the line.

Wigan Warriors beat Salford in the Challenge Cup

Moments after, Liam Marshall extended the lead, as he pounced on a loose ball after the Red Devils made a mess of dealing with a Thomas Leuluai kick.

There were checks for a knock on in the build-up, but the try stood.

Matty Peet’s side had to slightly rotate after Kai Pearce-Paul left the pitch, with Willie Isa slotting in at centre.

Zak Hardaker, who had successfully kicked both conversions, added an extra two points from a penalty.

James Greenwood has to leave the field injured for Salford, with Leuluai put on report for the tackle.

The Warriors were hardly troubled by the visitors in the opening 40 minutes, as they went into the break with a 14-0 lead.

The first try of the second half came in the 52nd minute, as Wigan went further ahead.

Hardaker did well to collect a grubber kick from Leuluai, before playing it inside to John Bateman, who sprinted towards the line to go over.

Sam Powell thought he had added his name to the scoresheet, but was denied by the video ref, as he was just unable to successfully ground a loose ball on the line.

Similarly to the first half, chances were in short supply, with Wigan remaining firm, and the visitors running out of ideas of how to find a way through.

In the end it was a straightforward evening for Peet’s side, who will be back in Challenge Cup action in two weeks, with Saturday’s draw determining who they will play.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Liam Marshall, Jake Bibby, Kai Pearce-Paul, Zak Hardaker, Cade Cust, Tommy Leuluai, Morgan Smithies, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Willie Isa.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks.

Tries: Byrne (12’), Marshall (15’), Bateman (52’)

Conversions: Hardaker (3/3)

Penalties: Hardaker (1/1)

Salford Red Devils: Ryan Brierley, Rhys Williams, Deon Cross, Tim Lafai, Joe Burgess, Brodie Croft, Marc Sneyd, Jack Ormondroyd, Andy Ackers, Jack Wells, Ryan Lannon, James Greenwood, Eljah Taylor.

Interchanges: King Vuniyayawa, Chris Atkin, Josh Johnson, Alex Gerrard.