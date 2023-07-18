Wigan Warriors prop Kaide Ellis agrees contract extension with the club

The new deal will see the 26-year-old remain at the club until at least the end of the 2026 campaign.

Since joining the Warriors ahead of last season, Ellis has made 33 appearances and has two tries under his belt.

On extending his contract, he said: “I’m loving my time at the club, me and my partner have settled in well here.

Kaide Ellis

“I’m grateful that the club has shown faith in me and I can’t wait for what’s ahead over the next few seasons.”

Ellis started his career with Penrith Panthers before making the move to St George Illawarra in 2020.

After two seasons with the Dragons, the prop swapped the NRL for Super League.

During his first season with Wigan, he was part of the team that won the Challenge Cup- featuring from the interchange bench in the final against Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Warriors head coach Matty Peet said: “Kaide is excellent to work with and demands the best from himself on a daily basis.

“After transitioning to life in a new country and a new competition his form this year has been very good and he certainly has more levels in his game.