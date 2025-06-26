Harvie Hill in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors prop Harvie Hill has received a two-match suspension after being sent off in the Reserves’ recent win over St Helens.

The 21-year-old was shown a red card early in the second half of Wigan’s 46-14 win over St Helens in a Reserves derby on Saturday afternoon for a high tackle on Saints man Joel Kilgannon, who left the field to applause from both sets of supporters at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The Rugby Football League’s match review panel have published their latest sanctions for the latest round of Women’s Super League, Championship, League 1, Reserves and Academy fixtures, which includes a two-match ban for Hill.

Hill has been handed his first penalty points for the year, receiving 14 penalty points for his Grade D head contact charge, which results in a two-match suspension.

The young Cumbrian prop has been named in Matt Peet’s 21-man squad for Saturday’s Super League clash with Castleford Tigers. There is a slight caveat in Hill’s suspension as he will be able to play against Castleford this weekend if he is selected in Wigan’s 17-man matchday squad, with his two-match ban to come into effect from next week onwards, as is the norm for any WSL, Championship, League 1, Reserves or Academy sanction, which would rule him out of any first-team or Reserves matches from the following week onwards.

Hill scored the opening try of Wigan Reserves’ win over Saints. Jacob Douglas extended their lead before the Saints hit back through Dayon Sambou.

Hill bagged his second midway through the first half before Christian Wade scored his first try for Wigan moments later, with Douglas adding a fifth Wigan try on the stroke of half-time. Jack Farrimond converted all five tries to give John Duffy’s side a 30-4 lead at the break.

A converted effort from Farrimond got the second half going again before the Warriors were reduced to 12 when Hill was sent off. Saints responded through Billy Keeley, but the Warriors stretched their lead further through Josh Cartwright and Wade, who got his second of the afternoon.

Matthew Penketh scored Saints’ third try to have the last say on the game, but it was Wigan who claimed the derby bragging rights with a 46-14 win, which moves them up to second in the Reserves League table.