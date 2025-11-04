Tyler Durpee applauds the Wigan Warriors fans at the Brick Community Stadium

Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree has joined Super League new boys Toulouse Olympique on a season-long loan for the 2026 campaign.

The 25-year-old prop joined Wigan from Salford Red Devils midway through the 2023 campaign in a deal that saw Brad Singleton move the other way.

Dupree made an instant impact during his time with the Warriors, playing a key role in their success in 2023, winning the League Leaders’ Shield and Super League Grand Final in his first nine appearances, winning every game.

The England international was a regular during the club’s Grand Slam-winning season in 2024, making 29 appearances and playing in all the major finals, helping Matt Peet’s side lift the World Club Challenge and Grand Final once again.

Dupree played 24 games for Wigan this year, including their historic win over Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas, but had fallen down the pecking order by the end of the campaign, not featuring in any of their final three games of the season.

Now, Dupree’s season-long loan to newly-promoted Super League Toulouse gives him a chance to get regular minutes in the top-flight under his belt again, whilst continuing his progression with Sylvain Houles’ side.

Warriors coach Peet believes Dupree’s season-long loan in the south of France will prove beneficial for the Yorkshireman.

"Tyler will be a great asset to Toulouse as they look to attack the Super League,” said Peet.

"It is a great opportunity for him to learn and develop in a new environment.”

Meanwhile, Dupree says he is looking forward to linking up with his new teammates as Toulouse prepare for their first season back in Super League since 2022.

"I am extremely excited and proud to join Toulouse,” said Dupree. “It's a club with a strong culture, high standards, and a real passion for success, and I'm grateful to be able to contribute to it.

"I want to continue to develop as a player, both on and off the pitch. I hope to bring positive energy every day, contribute to the club's culture, and help promote work ethic and responsibility. As a team, I'm looking forward to playing with my teammates, being competitive, and ultimately, bringing victories to Toulouse.”

In their press release, Toulouse said there is no recall option in Dupree’s loan, given that it is a season-long agreement between all parties.

Toulouse coach Houles is over the moon to welcome Dupree to the Stade Ernest-Wallon for 2026.

"We are absolutely delighted to sign a player like Tyler, who will bolster our forward pack,” said Houles.

"He's a powerful, physically imposing player who will bring us danger in attack with his runs, quick shifts, and offloads. He can also be very aggressive in defence, and I think he has everything it takes to ignite the Ernest Wallon crowd.”

Dupree will still have a year left on his Wigan contract by the end of his loan with Toulouse. For now, the Warriors will have salary cap space at their disposal to bolster their squad ahead of next season, whilst young prop Sam Eseh is back at the club, having spent the season on loan at Hull FC in 2025.

In total, the Halifax-born prop has made 62 appearances for Wigan over the past two-and-a-half seasons, including 18 starts and 44 from the bench.