Wigan Warriors raise over £25,000 for Cancer Research UK following season-long partnership

The club announced their partnership with the charity on Cancer Awareness Day last year, and subsequently revealed a pink alternate shirt, with £5 from each sale being donated.

They also released the Wigan Warriors X CRUK pin badge, while other fundraising efforts included a charity auction and numerous bucket collections throughout the Super League season, with a total of £25,310.37 being raised.

Chief Executive Kris Radlinski said: "As a club, we are extremely proud to have raised such a fantastic amount of money for Cancer Research UK.

"The 2022 pink jersey was one of my most favourite ever Wigan jerseys and it will forever evoke great memories for the year. £25,000 won't beat cancer but I know that the money will be used to fund vital research programmes."

Cancer Research UK relationship manager Rachael Hodgkinson added: "It has been a pleasure to work with Wigan Warriors during the partnership and to see their fundraising ideas come to life through the special charity kit, badges, money can’t buy auction and much more.

"On behalf of Cancer Research UK, I would like to thank everyone at the club and all of their wonderful fans for their support, raising an amazing £25,310.37 to go towards our life saving research.