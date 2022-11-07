Wigan Warriors release special book to celebrate the club's 150th anniversary

‘Making Memories’ looks back on the club’s history era-by-era from 1872 to 2022, documenting the high and the lows both on and off the field, and is illustrated with hundreds of pictures from the archive.

The book was launched ahead of the club’s 150th year firework celebrations on Sunday night, and was made available over the weekend.

Executive director, Kris Radlinski, said: “This is an essential read for any Wigan Warriors fan. We really have been spoilt over the years with some memorable matches, moments and players.

Wigan Warriors have released a book to celebrate their 150th anniversary (Photo credit: Frank Orrell)

“This book captures the history of the club superbly.

"I found myself deeply engrossed as I relived my childhood memories from watching Wigan and then playing for the club.

“I would also like to pay special tribute to Phil Wilkinson, Tom McCooey, David Kuzio and Keith Sutch for the hours of research and commitment that has gone into the book. Steve Hurst has also invested many hours designing the layout and look of the book.”

