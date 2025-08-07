Kruise Leeming in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet admits his side are excited by the prospect of seeking further improvements on the field as Super League enters the business end of the season.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reigning Super League champions return to action on Friday night as they make the short trip over the North West to face Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, 8pm kick-off.

Wigan sit just four points behind league leaders Hull KR with seven rounds of the regular season remaining, and are currently one point in front of third-placed Leigh Leopards in the Super League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As has been the case with Wigan under Peet’s successful tenure thus far, the Warriors are constantly striving for improvements, and that’s no different this week.

"We’ve got some improvements to make,” said Peet. “It’s exciting for us, you know, but it’s really clear that we’ve got to make improvements throughout, individually and collectively.

"It wasn’t a performance I was particularly pleased with (against Catalans Dragons last time out), I thought there were elements of the start and the first half that we committed to and we put ourselves in a good position against Catalans, but ultimately what we set out to do in the second half of the game, we were way off, so it’s really simple.”

Wigan were 16-0 to the good at half-time against Catalans a fortnight ago, but the Dragons scored three converted tries in the second half, with the Warriors finishing 28-18 winners at the Brick Community Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week against Warrington, Peet wants to see his side produce a consistent display for the full game.

Asked how they search for that 80-minute performance to the high standards they set themselves, Peet replied: “You start with the start, you’re hoping you start well, and you’re challenging the players to be consistent and what’s served them well, so I think a lot of it is a challenge of mentality rather than skill execution, so that’s where we’ll put our focus.”

Wigan head to Warrington refreshed after having a week off last week due to Super League’s split fixtures in Round 20, with coaching staff and players from all 12 Super League clubs having enjoyed some well-earned rest over the last two weeks.

"It was great to spend a little bit of time with my family, but as you can imagine with these mid-season breaks, there’s always plenty to do, speaking to staff, speaking to players, but it’s always good to spend a bit more time with your wife and children,” Peet added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know we’re going into a busy period, I’m sure every Super League coach and player has felt the same, it’s good, but it’s not like a holiday.”

Peet has seen a focus and energy amongst his squad upon their return to full squad training at Robin Park Arena this week as they prepare for Friday night’s Super League clash with Warrington.

"As I would expect, a focus and energy, but practice is practice,” Peet said on his side’s return to full training. “It’s the gameday performances that we’re accountable for, and we want to see that improvement.”