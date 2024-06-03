Wigan Warriors represented in 16-strong England Wheelchair National Performance Squad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England Wheelchair head coach Tom Coyd has named an expanded 16-strong National Performance Squad, including three players from Challenge Cup finalists Wigan Warriors.

Catalans Dragons retained their Wheelchair Challenge Cup title with an 81-18 victory over Chris Greenhalgh’s Wigan outfit at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield over the weekend.

Jack Heggie, Martin Lane and Adam Rigby have all been called up, having helped the Warriors reach their first-ever Wheelchair Challenge Cup Final, and will now head for Wembley Stadium for Challenge Cup Finals Day on Saturday before the first National Performance squad gathering of 2024 at Medway Park in Kent the following day.

They will be joined by Sebastien Bechara, the Nottingham-born Catalans Dragons captain, who scored a hat-trick in the final.

Wigan's Jack Heggie (pictured), Martin Lane and Adam Rigby have all been named in England Wheelchair 16-strong National Performance Squad

Head coach Coyd said: “Due to the growing depth of talent in our sport, the National Performance Squad (NPS) for 2024 has been the toughest selection so far in my tenure as coach of England Wheelchair.

"With test matches set to be announced for this autumn but also a World Cup looming in 2026, our objective was to name a squad with plenty of big game experience and also a mix of exciting potential.

“Our focus during this first phase of the season has been with the National Development Programme, involving multiple development days with a group of players who did not play for England in 2023 but who showed great promise for the future.

"The NDP culminated in York with ‘The Future of England’ exhibition match, where 16 players competed in test match conditions in front of a capacity crowd to prove their character and ability under intense pressure.

“Making a return to the NPS are four experienced players who have previously represented England in major tournament finals - Jack Heggie, Martin Lane and Adam Rigby, who have been integral to the outstanding form of Challenge Cup finalists Wigan Warriors, as well as Nathan Holmes from Halifax Panthers.

“The nine players who represented England in 2023 also re-earn selection to the NPS for this season, through strong form for their respective clubs in the Challenge Cup and pre-season matches.”