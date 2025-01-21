Wigan Warriors Reserves and Academy fixtures confirmed for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fixtures have now been confirmed for both the Reserves and Academy seasons in 2025, as Wigan Warriors look to retain their title in the latter.

Wigan claimed a 15-12 victory over St Helens in the Academy Grand Final last September, their first title since 2019, while Saints won the Reserves Grand Final 24-18.

The competitions will be played on alternate weekends, with both consisting of 12 clubs - the 11 English Super League clubs, plus Bradford Bulls from the Championship.

Each competition will have 12 regular season rounds, with Reserves kicking-off on the weekend of March 7-9, and Academy two weeks later, on March 21-22.

The Cherry and Whites will open their reserves campaign with an away trip to Huddersfield, while the academy will travel to Leeds.

Reserves fixtures: Huddersfield Giants (A), Saturday 8 March, St Helens (H), Saturday 15 March, Salford Red Devils (H), Sunday 30 March, Hull KR (A), Saturday 12 April, Bradford Bulls (H), Saturday 26 April, St Helens (A), Saturday 10 May, Leeds Rhinos (H), Saturday 24 May, Castleford Tigers (A), Saturday 14 June, Leigh Leopards (A), TBC, Hull FC (H), Saturday 19 July, Wakefield Trinity (A), Friday 1 August, Warrington Wolves (H), Saturday 16 August.

Academy fixtures: Leeds Rhinos (A), Friday 21 March, Hull KR (H), Saturday 5 April, St Helens (A), Friday 18 April, Hull FC (A), Friday 2 May, Leigh Leopards (H), Saturday 17 May, Salford Red Devils (A), Saturday 31 May, Castleford Tigers (H), Saturday 28 June, Huddersfield Giants (H), Friday 11 July, St Helens (A), Saturday 26 July, Warrington Wolves (A), Saturday 9 August, Wakefield Trinity (H), Sunday 24 August, Bradford Bulls (A), Sunday 31 August.