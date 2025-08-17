Noah Hodkinson of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors went down to a 24-13 defeat to neighbours Warrington Wolves in a Reserves clash at Robin Park Arena on Saturday afternoon, with a number of first-team players in action for both sides.

In John Duffy’s Wigan line-up, there were 11 first-team squad members that took to the field in the shape of Noah Hodkinson, Christian Wade, Nathan Lowe, Jacob Douglas, Jack Farrimond, Harvey Makin, Tom Forber, Kian McDermott, George Hirst, Lukas Mason and Taylor Kerr.

Farrimond was named in the halves for the Reserves and produced an impressive performance. He wasn’t risked in the first-team’s defeat to Hull KR after suffering a knock to his shoulder in the previous week’s win over Warrington, with head coach Matt Peet revealing that the call was made early in the week to not risk Farrimond against Hull KR and instead put Adam Keighran in the halves alongside Harry Smith so they could train the whole week with a settled spine. It seems as though Farrimond should be cleared to return to the first-team this week, with Wakefield Trinity next up at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

As for Warrington, first-team stars Matt Dufty and Toby King both took to the field at Robin Park Arena. Australian fullback Matt Dufty has been dropped by head coach Sam Burgess over the last two weeks for disciplinary reasons, whilst King, who spent the 2023 campaign on loan at Wigan, has been dropped for performance-based reasons.

First-team squad members Leon Hayes, Max Wood, Lucas Green, Alfie Johnson and Ewan Irwin were also in action for the Wire.

Wigan opened the scoring inside 12 minutes as Makin crashed over before King levelled the score after charging onto a flat ball from Dufty.

The Warriors went back in front in the 26th minute as Farrimond sent speedster fullback Hodkinson through a gap to score out wide, with Farrimond adding his second conversion.

But the score was tied at 12-12 at the break following Ewan Smith’s effort for the Wire late on in the first half.

Farrimond edged Wigan back in front in the second half with a drop goal, but the visitors took the lead for the first time in the game in the 65th minute when Joe Bajer barged his way over the line.

Warrington sealed the victory with 10 minutes remaining when Smith got his second as he latched onto a grubber kick to touch down. Irwin kicked his fourth goal from as many attempts to wrap up a 24-13 win for the Wolves in a high-quality Reserves match at Robin Park Arena.

Wigan: Noah Hodkinson; Christian Wade, Nathan Lowe, George O’Loughlin, Jacob Douglas; Charlie Yeomans, Jack Farrimond; Harvey Makin, Tom Forber, Kian McDermott, George Hirst, Lukas Mason, Taylor Kerr. Subs: Jack Purtill, Josh Cartwright, Leo Wadsworth, Shea O’Connor. 18th man: Lewis Daniels.

Tries: Makin, Hodkinson Goals: Farrimond 2/2

Warrington: Matt Dufty; Alfie Johnson, James Duffy, Toby King, Lachlan Webster; Ewan Irwin, Leon Hayes; Max Wood, Ben Hartill, Tom McKinney, Ewan Smith, Logan Raughter, Lucas Green. Subs: Lewis Barratt, Isaac Reid, Charlie Mckler, Joe Bajer. 18th man: Joe Hickey.

Tries: King, Smith (2), Bajer Goals: Irwin 4/4