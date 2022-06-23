Wigan Warriors reserves roundup: Harvey Wilson scores a brace in a victory over Salford

Harvey Wilson was among the scorers, as he went over a brace in the 44-10 win.

This result makes it nine wins on the bounce for John Winder’s side.

Tom Mitchell and Reagan Sumner both went over in the opening 15 minutes, before Salford pulled one back.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors reserves produced a victory over Salford

The Warriors kicked on from there, with Maddox Jeffery and Toby Brannan adding their names to the scoresheet ahead of the break.

Wilson claimed Wigan’s fifth try, three minutes after the restart, before getting a second on the hour mark.