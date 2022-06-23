Wigan Warriors reserves roundup: Harvey Wilson scores a brace in a victory over Salford

Wigan Warriors reserves continued their unbeaten start to the season with a victory against Salford Red Devils at the AJ Bell Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 10:30 am

Harvey Wilson was among the scorers, as he went over a brace in the 44-10 win.

This result makes it nine wins on the bounce for John Winder’s side.

Tom Mitchell and Reagan Sumner both went over in the opening 15 minutes, before Salford pulled one back.

Wigan Warriors reserves produced a victory over Salford

The Warriors kicked on from there, with Maddox Jeffery and Toby Brannan adding their names to the scoresheet ahead of the break.

Wilson claimed Wigan’s fifth try, three minutes after the restart, before getting a second on the hour mark.

Following another Red Devils consolation, Adam Jones and Tom Forber both went over to round off another good win for the Warriors.

