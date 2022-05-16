Wigan Warriors reserves roundup: Three players score hat-tricks in a dominant victory over London Broncos

Reagan Sumner, Ben O’Keefe and Maddox Jeffrey all scored hat-tricks during the win.

This result makes it five wins on the bounce for John Winder’s side, as they continue their unbeaten start to the season.

In the first half, Reagan Sumner went over for his first two tries, while O’Keefe, Tom Mitchell and Tony Brannan were also on the scoresheet as the Warriors went into the break with a 24-6 lead.

Reagan Sumner was one of the players who scored a hat-trick

They didn’t look back after the restart, as they dominated the second 40 minutes.

Before the hour mark, O’Keefe added two more tries to complete his hat-trick as well, before (Harvey Wilson) went over as well.